I would like to thank the voters in the Rutland District 2 towns of Clarendon, Wallingford, West Rutland, Proctor and Tinmouth for their strong support in the primary balloting last Tuesday. The formula I have adopted for my campaign is pretty simple: meet people face to face and tell them the truth as I see it. I appreciate all who have asked for lawn signs and those who helped at the polls on Tuesday.
To paraphrase Patriots coach Bill Belichick, it's "on to November" and the General Election. Thanks again, Rutland 2.
Art Peterson
North Clarendon
