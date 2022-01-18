The Jan. 13 Rutland Herald reported that the Rutland Town Select Board recently discussed allowing cannabis sales in Rutland Town. The discussion took place in anticipation of placing this issue before the voters on Town Meeting Day in March.
The article stated that Selectman John Paul Faignant was questioned about cannabis shops opening in residential neighborhoods. Reportedly, he answered that he believed "Most would seek to open in areas where there's already commerce." He apparently offered no evidence to support this statement.
He also stated that "The Town has ordinances in place that would curb some of the issues."
This is a vague statement that offers no assurances or protections.
The Town has no zoning. Zoning would keep cannabis shops out of our residential neighborhoods. Without zoning, a cannabis shop could choose to locate in a residential neighborhood.
Would you want one next door or across the street from your home? Would you want one next door or across the street from your children? What impact would a cannabis shop have on your property value?
We can keep cannabis shops out of our neighborhoods by rejecting cannabis shops for Rutland Town on Town Meeting Day.
A cannabis shop in Rutland Town belongs, if anywhere, on Route 7 or Route 4 in a commercial district.
If we want cannabis shops in the town, we should wait until appropriate zoning laws are in place.
Please vote to reject cannabis shops in Rutland Town on Town Meeting Day.
Stephen Dardeck
Rutland Town
