I know now I can't vote for Donald Trump for the presidency, now after his pronouncement that mentally ill people are the cause of mass shootings. This demonizing of a person or group of people has been his trademark. Enough is enough.
I looked (it) up on a computer years ago and found the mentally ill have very low incidence of violence, compared to the so-called normal population. Now, Trump's false statement has put many people who are mentally ill in danger of bodily harm or even worse. These mass killings are done by hate-filled people.
Remember, President Abraham Lincoln suffered from deep depressions. It is said that the name of Lincoln will live to the end of time.
In my own case, I had an accident on my farm that involved my son and I, and I went into deep depressions knowing my son could have been killed. In my depression, I turned my anger inward and was dying of it and had to have a few shock treatments. They worked somewhat and in a number of short years, the depressions faded away. But then I turned my anger outward. Anytime someone would make a statement that offended me in the least bit, I would hold my anger in and boil on the inside. But I would become enraged every so many years and would blow up and say some nasty things.
Now, I have become a mellow person who is thoughtful and refute my disagreements, trying to turn them into calm and vocal discussions.
Remember, many veterans suffer from mental illness and 1 out of 5 people suffer from mental illness in this country.
A person doesn't realize how bad Trump's bombshells are until one goes off in your own backyard.
Francis T. Haas
Rutland
