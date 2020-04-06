The law prohibiting Vermont retailers from providing customers with single-use plastic grocery bags at checkout goes into effect on July 1, 2020. In a letter last month, Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association, asked Gov. Phil Scott to postpone the single-use ban until Jan. 1, 2021, to, "ensure the safety of retail and grocery store employees." I would go further than Sigrist and suggest that the use of single-use bags and a ban on customer provided bags will also provide an additional layer of protection to shoppers against becoming infected by the coronavirus. Consider that a generally accepted best practice to control the spread of a virus is to limit entrance of materials or persons from a contaminated source into a noncontaminated destination. Essentially the airlock principal. Encouraging or even allowing customers to bring reused bags or boxes from a contaminated source (everywhere outside the store) into a store and then out again is folly. Haven't we had enough folly already?
As Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Illinois have already done, ban the use of customer provided bags or other methods of transporting merchandise, from going into any store. Make the use of one-time plastic bags mandatory, not prohibited, for transport of merchandise out of a store. If a shopper wants to pack their own bags at their own risk outside of the store, they should be permitted to do so. I currently handle my own groceries and other purchases this way. So should everyone else until the threat posed by the novel coronavirus is over.
Jon Dodd
Benson
