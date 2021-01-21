Reading this morning's online headline of President Biden attempting to undo Trump's legacy, one can't really undo a legacy — regardless if it was negative.
Think of life as a line. Now think of bumps as mistakes and knots as fixtures. We can represent Trump's "legacy full of bumps," tie them in a knot, then continue on.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
