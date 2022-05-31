In a shocking editorial, The New York Times said Ukraine should give up some of its sovereign territory to Russia to bring an end to the Russian invasion.
Let us remember that Putin's goal was, and is, the reconstitution of the old USSR and that his intention by sending troops to Kiev, was to topple the government the people elected and replace them with a Russian puppet.
The notion that Ukraine giving up to Russia their entire Black Sea coast line would end the war, is ludicrous and naive. Who in their right mind would believe that would satisfy Putin? Would Nazi Germany have been satisfied with just Poland?
Capitulation is not the solution and the Times should keep that word out of their mouth.
Dr. Maurice J. Cyr
Rutland
