The 40th RAVE Car Show was one of the best ever! In addition to providing the area with an outstanding car show each year, the RAVE Car Club gives back the proceeds from each show to numerous nonprofit and charitable organizations.
On behalf of the WSYB Christmas Fund, I would like to thank the members of RAVE for their generous donation. The car show was great and your support of the Christmas Fund is deeply appreciated. You should be proud of what you do for the Rutland community!
Brian Collamore
President, WSYB Christmas Fund
Rutland
