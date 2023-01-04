Trump as a third-party candidate for president likely would still wind up giving the presidency to either him or the GOP candidate. All Trump would need to do would be to pick up the electoral votes of three or four states to deny anyone the required majority to throw the election to the House. In such a case, the House of Representatives votes state by state (one vote per state) in which it would be the majority Republicans who will decide among the top three. These, of course, would include Trump and the GOP nominee. The House would continue to vote until one of the candidates got the vote of 26 states.
In the coming two years, we are going to hear a whole lot of complaining from the Democrats about how unfair the Electoral College system is. Eventually, maybe they will learn the Electoral College will never be changed, and the thing to do would be to learn how to get candidates elected from a wider range of states by coming up with a cohesive program to actually raise the overall standard of living instead of trying to patch a sinking ship with Band-Aids.
