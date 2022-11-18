In speaking to the editorial cartoon that ran in Tuesday's paper, I agree with Sandy Vitzhum that respect is missing. It happened again today, in Wednesday's paper on the editorial page.
Phil Scott is not a "simple voice" and suggesting he has no role given Democratic veto power, is contrary to our "Freedom and Unity." Phil's commentary and "Call for Balance" was beautifully written and speaks to the tone we all need to adopt, no matter what party we identify with. I have always been a Democrat but vote across the aisle for those I consider right for the job and the times. I fully support Phil Scott as our governor, a person we need in this important office to focus on "people before politics."
