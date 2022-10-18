It was disappointing that Jarrod Sammis, Republican candidate for the new position of Castleton representative to the Vermont Assembly, skipped a pre-planned forum with Democratic candidate Mary Droege at Castleton University last Thursday evening. Sammis decided not to participate because he couldn’t see the candidate’s questions beforehand. Wouldn’t we all like to see the questions on the big exam beforehand?
I’ve met and spoken with Mr. Sammis and found him congenial, knowledgeable and ambitious to represent the Castleton community. But his failure to engage with his challenger and present his ideas before the Castleton voters in attendance, including Sammis supporters, was disappointing, especially to the Castleton political science students who planned and ran the event. Ironically, Sammis is a Castleton graduate with a degree in political science. Now there’s a lesson for students on profiles in courage.
