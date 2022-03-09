Good for you, Rutland — and local communities in Rutland Town, Proctor, Fair Haven and Poultney — for voting to allow cannabis retail businesses in your towns.
You join 66 Vermont cities and towns who have decided to “get real” on cannabis. You will reap tax dollars (1%-2%); provide jobs to residents; encourage entrepreneurs, creators, and craft products; help build and benefit from a multi-billion-dollar and growing global industry; ensure safe, regulated products; and provide the opportunity for Vermonters to make their own purchasing decisions.
And congratulations for ignoring the comments of Mayor David Allaire and Alderman Tom DePoy, who don’t see “canna-business” as a priority, and who continue to spout the nonsense that marijuana is a “gateway drug” (Rutland Herald, Nov. 21, 2021).
But what happened in my town, Castleton (and the Slate District that includes Hydeville and Bomoseen), which failed to “opt in?”
One theory says there was confusion regarding Article 38 at Castleton’s town meeting, the night before Tuesday’s vote. A participant’s claim that the town would receive no tax dollars from cannabis sales and all taxes would go to the state, apparently went uncorrected. More concerning, in a community of 4,458 (2020 U.S. Census), just over 700 residents voted. The vote on Article 38 was 351-306 to “opt out” (WCAX, March 1). Thus, only 15.5% of the Castleton population determined the policy. There will be a revote (the school budget also failed to pass).
Some Vermonters, maybe a lot, have their eyes on the ball. Perhaps Castleton can sharpen its sights.
Philip Lamy
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.