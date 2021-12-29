First and foremost, happy holidays to all. I normally dislike niceties when I have to complain about things. Lately, I have no choice.
As if the thefts from stores isn't enough, on top of all that, now we have, yet again, thefts of catalytic converters? These are the most damaging. People around here rely on their cars to get to and from work, dropping off their children to school and going to get food for their families. Most of these families need to be able to get around.
What these thieves don't understand is that, yes, while maybe if their victims have insurance, that will cover it; 98% of the time it doesn't because the insurance companies won't pay because of this very risk. As a result, the victimized lose their cars.
The damage these criminals do to get the catalytic converters actually ends up being in the thousands. They're not trained mechanics, they don't know what they're doing. I would ask honest mechanics in Rutland to please be wary of this. Unless the person bringing you a catalytic converter is a reputable mechanic or parts dealer, please call the police or don't buy it. You're just as guilty as the one who cut it out of the vehicle. While the purchase might save you money buying it legitimately, the ultimate cost belongs to the victims of these thugs and those who buy them. Be smart and please look out. You wouldn't want to be the victim. It will cost you more than you know.
Nick Searles
Rutland
