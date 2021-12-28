In my 52 years living in this area, I have rarely, if ever, seen the Rutland Herald be as blunt in its criticism of an elected official, state or local, as it was in its editorial calling for the resignation of Rutland City School Board President Hurley Cavacas. And I believe it was correct in doing so.
He has demonstrated beyond a reasonable doubt that he does not possess the temperament, integrity nor the tools to be an effective leader.
His disregard for procedure and his embarrassing, ugly verbal assaults on Commissioner Notte is an affront to all Rutland voters. To continue would merely underscore that he is a fool on an errand for which he is not suited.
As matters stand, I doubt he will resign. But a couple of pages full of brief letters to the editor urging him to do so might bring home the point that, in this instance, the public and the Herald are on the same page. And hopefully, he will take the hint.
Norman Cohen
Rutland City
