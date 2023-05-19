At 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13, , both Rutland Rotary Clubs (South and City) arrived at the Rotary Field gate of the historic Rutland North Main Street Cemetery. They brought wheelbarrows, pry bars, shovels, weed trimmers and most importantly, 25+ volunteers to help with the maintenance of this city’s historic burial ground. Members of Vermont Old Cemetery Association were present with their expertise to assist Rotarians with repairing the old marble monuments, some dating back to the late 1700s.
It was an amazing sight to see so many of these volunteers working literally in every corner of the cemetery. This crew of men and women cleaned the old monuments, straightened stones, repaired many of the broken monuments, cleared the fence line of accumulated brush and hauled it to the front of the cemetery for removal. They also moved many loads of crushed stone up the steep hill via wheelbarrows. Grace Congregational Church members provided doughnuts for everyone and assisted in some fence-line brush clearing.
