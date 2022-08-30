For the second year in a row, volunteers from Rutland Moose Lodge 1122 gave up their Saturday morning to work in the historic West Street Cemetery.
Forty volunteers cut brush, hauled wheelbarrows full of stone/sand and repaired/straightened dozens of old marble monuments, many dating back to the early 1800s.
