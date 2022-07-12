I would like to make some clarifications to the July 8 Evergreen Cemetery article.
Rutland City is responsible for four city cemeteries, West Street, North Main Street, Poor Farm Cemetery at the Gleason Road Transfer Station and the House of Corrections Cemetery behind Northwest School along the bike path. The city provides mowing for these old burial grounds. In addition, the city forester is responsible for all tree concerns and the Rutland Recreation Department provides labor, equipment and supplies. We do utilize volunteers to assist us in the maintenance, cleaning and repairs of the old historic monuments and some groundskeeping.
Tom Giffin
Rutland Cemetery Commissioner
