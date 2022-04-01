By locking the door of the Center Street passage to the Multi Modal Transit Center, LAZ Parking, while allowing access to the parking deck, has closed this access to the bus terminal and prevented pedestrians from choosing an easy mid-block passage to West Street.
I understand why LAZ has locked the door and don't want to make light of the problems. In fact, when the passage was designed, problems of this sort were anticipated and a wall of glass was placed on the west side of the passage specifically to allow clear visibility of the passage from the then-tenant, Hawley's Florist. The present tenant's privacy screening has blocked this visibility.
The Multi Modal Transit Center was financed with public ( federal) monies and intended to be a parking facility and a bus terminal. It was recognized, given the building's location, strong links would be necessary to Merchants Row and Center Street — the two main shopping streets downtown, thus, the Center Street passage and the access to the facility through the state office building.
Yes, the problem of vandalism and misuse of the passage must be solved and the city must surely get involved. It is not an unprecedented problem in a modern city, and there will be ways of dealing with it. But if the passage remains locked to all but car parkers, downtown Rutland will be a bit less friendly to pedestrians and a bit harder on those who rely on The Bus.
Alvin Figiel
Rutland City
