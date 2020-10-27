OK, I promise this will be my last word on Center Street till at least 2021.
Two things. No. 1, since my last commentary, I've had so many people mention to me and my wife how they support and agree with what I've been saying for months now. No. 2, not a one has the confidence anything will ever change in Rutland as nothing has been done for years to change any dynamic in the downtown. All they ever see is nothing being accomplished year after year.
Will 2021 be any different?
Larry Abelman
Shrewsbury
