Those unfortunate Vermonters who received their first dose of vaccine at Walgreens are now finding out that Walgreens cannot make appointments for administration of the second dose. The Health Department is aware of the problem, but has no solution to offer. Nevertheless, the Health Department continues to advise Vermonters that Walgreens is available for their vaccine. The Health Department should discontinue this advice and should allow Vermonters who got their first vaccination dose to get their second dose through the state system.
Stephen Soule
Waterbury Center
