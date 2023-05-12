I’m writing to say how unfortunate it is Rutland has decided to make its buildings look like they do.
Covering them with what some people think is art is not necessarily what everyone thinks is art. Personally, it’s graffiti that shouldn’t be plastered across Rutland. Art belongs on canvas or in clay or photography, not on buildings. This isn’t Harlem, or is that the look Rutland’s after? The next thing to happen is the “art” will be plastered all over the sidewalks and roads.
