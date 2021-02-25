I am a graduate of Rutland High (1960). I never associated “Red Raiders” with anything bad, then and/or since then. I am not sure why a few people should be able to change an icon like that. We have lots of ravens around our neighborhood and all they do is screech all day long. It would be nicer if these same people could get together and change the name of the game ‘cornhole’ to bean bag toss.
Russell Edwards
Rutland Town
