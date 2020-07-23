As a former Mountie, I don’t really have an opinion on the new mascot for Rutland High School, but it did give me an idea. Let’s not just change the name of the mascot, let’s change the name of the city.
Like the name or not, there are negative connotations with the city’s name. Say you live in Rutland in other parts of the state, and people may ask why or respond with a “Rut-Vegas.” We all know there is so much more to our great city, but the name certainly doesn’t help.
This city needs new blood and new ideas; we are ripe for a rebranding. There are endless possibilities for names. Would you rather visit the Killington Valley or go down to Rutland? The attachment alone to Killington would help attract people to the city.
This idea will go over like a lead balloon with many of the people who have lived here for generations, so I’m expecting to be booed by a large swath of people. As a person who lived in Rutland almost all of my life, I am worried about our future. We need new ideas, and I don’t see very many. I see pages on Facebook dedicated to what Rutland was, but none dedicated to what we could be. Maybe that could all start with a rebranding.
Chris Cosgrove
Rutland
