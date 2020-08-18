It is quite interesting that the liberal Democrats in this state and country are pushing for Biden. Don't they realize Biden is seriously ill and if elected, would be a major mistake because in six months to a year he would be found physically incapable of being a president? He would be removed by Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats from office and Pelosi would have more power.
Yes, President Trump isn't the best but to me, he is a lot better than Biden and is doing a great job. We need him four more years.
The question is, why is Pelosi holding up the second round of stimulus checks? Because she and people like Bernie Sanders don't care about the people.
Biden wants to give all illegal aliens the right to vote, collect welfare and live off the hard-working, real Americans and that would also give the Democrats more votes. Unless an illegal alien is working at an honest job, then he should go back to his country and apply legally. We have real Americans who are homeless and don't have enough food. Take care of them first, especially the thousands of veterans who fought for, and defended, this country. There are homeless veterans right here in Rutland.
It's time for the people to elect new people to go to Washington as what we have now have been there too long. They just collect their paychecks and payoff monies and do nothing. And most of them become millionaires. It is just sickening that they can get elected and then stay for 30 or 40 or 50 years and become rich because of corruption. Wake up, people, before it is too late.
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
