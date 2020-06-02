Donald Trump states, "It is MAGA night!"
When he realizes all his white friends have decided not to "liberate" the White House, he then quickly states, "MAGA loves black people!"
I am tired of a cartoon character for a president.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
