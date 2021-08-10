Welcome to the charade.
Politicians smiling, saying they care as they sit in seats of power and wealth while citizens are evicted and left homeless on the street.
Welcome to the charade.
As politics predetermines the legislation that serves only those who pull the strings and the rest of us are left with the chaos of climate disasters inadvertently supported by those in power.
Welcome to the charade.
While truth deniers look upon the insurrection of Jan. 6 as a peaceful walk through the halls of Congress due to their complicity in the event.
Welcome to the charade … and have a nice day.
William Gay
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.