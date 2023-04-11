April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. I have to thank the volunteers who put out the pinwheels on the State House lawn. What a beautiful visual presentation — children should be playing free and safe under the sun and wind, not being held in the darkness of abuse.
Of course, we are Vermont. The unborn child need not apply for this right.
