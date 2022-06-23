A note on something I find beyond amazing: In recent times, the three biggest child rape scandals have involved the Catholic Church, Boy Scouts and Southern Baptist Council. Yet nowhere in the news is there any coverage of this reality or exploration as to why this is true.
I'd rather not have to be amazed on this subject, but here I am. You should be, too, in a very troubling manner.
Rama Schneider
Williamstown
