Greta Thunberg is a 16-year-old Swedish schoolgirl who, for the past year, instead of attending school, has spent every Friday sitting in front of the Swedish Parliament building with a sign that says: “Strike for Climate.”
Many adults are upset with her for not being in school, and tell her she should be studying and learning information in school so she can grow up and do something about climate change. Her response: “Why should I be studying for a future that soon may be no more, when no one is doing anything to save that future? And what is the point of learning facts when the most important facts clearly means nothing to our society?”
Since Greta began her one-person climate strike, students all over the world have joined her. On Friday, Sept. 20, students in the U.S. and around the globe will walk out of their schools in a show of solidarity with Greta, and as a visible signal to their political leaders that the time for empty rhetoric has passed, and it is time to take the climate crisis seriously.
Greta Thunberg and other student leaders have organized a Global Climate Strike for Sept. 20, and are asking adults to join them, to walk out of their work places and support their call for meaningful policy change to address climate change. Consider joining them.
Carl Bucholt
Manchester
