What a sad picture of mothers in Afghanistan giving up their children and watching them being tossed over the barbed wire — sad but hopeful mothers recognizing they can do no more for them and must place their future hopes on others. What a contrast to our society where children are killed by abortion so as not to be a burden.
I am pleased to hear our governor has offered to take refugees. I hope his real reason is that they are people in great fear for their lives (not as he said, just for diversity's sake). If only the great state of Vermont could also be a sanctuary for the unborn child.
Gesualdo Schneider
Middlesex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.