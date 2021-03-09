President Biden has initiated an effort to return the manufacturing of many products to the U.S. from abroad — especially from China where 10% of the generic medicines used by our civilian and military communities are made. Their biggest footprint is in making the chemical components for generic and brand-name drugs.
How has this happened? For example, U.S. factories that made aspirin and vitamin C closed after Chinese companies formed a cartel, fixed prices and sold these products on the global market at below-market prices. The same strategy was applied to other drugs.
To a lesser degree, the manufacturing of some prescription drugs has moved overseas as well. For example, the U.S. has virtually no capacity to manufacture antibiotics for ear infections.
One other issue is that FDA inspections in China remain in jeopardy, which means the quality of drugs shipped to the U.S. are coming as unregulated medicines. Thus, there are examples of drug safety issues that have put populations at risk.
The good news is, the pandemic has created a serious effort by U.S. pharmaceutical companies to perhaps fix this problem in concert with Congress, business leaders and senior government officials. They, too, are betting the pills they need to save their lives will be there when they need them. President Biden senses this is a fixable problem and does not intend to wait.
Vermont would be a great place for some new pharmaceutical manufacturing and Governor Scott should put this item on his Top 10 list.
Rick Theken
Barre Town
