I appreciate reading in Don Chioffi's commentary of April 27 he is now a proponent of democracy. Mr. Chioffi is a longstanding public servant in Rutland Town, and for that he deserves our respect, but perusal of his social media posts from earlier this year would suggest his commitment to democracy is selective and results-oriented.
With respect to the racial insensitivities of the world, we all should be aware we are the products of our own times and experiences. This is precisely why many have urged local officials to undergo bias training, the purpose of which is to help the trainee to see the world through the eyes of others and uncover their own blind spots.
I hope Mr. Chioffi is open-minded enough to acknowledge his experience and perception of the world as a septuagenarian white male might differ from that of minority members of our community.
I agree with Mr. Chioffi that the recent election sent a message to the school board. I would just ask the school board and the public keep three things in mind:
— Minority rights are not protected by democracy alone. They are protected by the commitment of a community to maintaining a just society.
— Votes don't change history. The history of the mascot is what it is. Maintaining it represents a choice.
— History is important, but we are not captive to it. We can write the history of the future.
I commend Mr. Chioffi for his public service and simply ask he not denigrate others for their own good faith efforts to improve the community.
Matt Getty
Rutland Town
