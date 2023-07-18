I have a camp on Chittenden Reservoir, and it amazed me that those in charge of the water level only dropped it down to its normal summertime water level before Monday’s storm, after maintaining it at an unusually high level all summer. This drawdown to the normal summertime level only allowed for about 6 feet of rise before the water overflows the dam, which then also overflows the road below it.
That reservoir level would not have handled the catastrophic flooding predicted for our region several days in advance, which forecasted super heavy rain from a slow moving storm in unpredictable areas of our region. The late night news update Sunday shifted one of the bullseyes of that storm to directly over the Rutland and Chittenden areas, with over 7 inches of rain predicted. This would have caused the dam to overflow, contributing more misery to those downstream. Fortunately, we didn’t get hit like Killington, Ludlow and Weston.
This storm proved worse than Tropical Storm Irene in the worst areas hit by it. For several days before Irene, the Chittenden Dam operators at that time dropped the reservoir from its normal low summertime level to an amazingly low level, and this proved necessary to keep it from overflowing and contributing to the flooding downstream. Chittenden Reservoir actually helped mitigate flooding downstream during Irene by holding all of the water back that ran into it.
Because of the more serious climate change events we are experiencing, our state must require dam operators to draw them down like Chittenden did before Irene. And we are going to have to build more dams dedicated just to controlling floods, like the North Springfield dam, which saved Springfield from flooding.