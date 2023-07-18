Chittenden Dam

I have a camp on Chittenden Reservoir, and it amazed me that those in charge of the water level only dropped it down to its normal summertime water level before Monday’s storm, after maintaining it at an unusually high level all summer. This drawdown to the normal summertime level only allowed for about 6 feet of rise before the water overflows the dam, which then also overflows the road below it.

