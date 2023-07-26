Regarding former Green Mountain Power official Steve Costello’s response to my letter stating that GMP failed to draw down the water level at Chittenden Reservoir sufficiently to prevent it from overflowing the dam, several of us who have witnessed GMP in action through the years have talked about this corporation almost never admitting when they have seriously screwed up.
A case in point is when a hydrological expert told GMP that brand-new erosion control ponds at one of their sites were designed and constructed badly, they replied that these ponds were fine. But several months later, they quietly re-did the ponds to proper specifications. We expect the new person in charge of the reservoir water levels will in the future do a proper draw down such as was done before Tropical Storm Irene.