In response to Genie Rayner's lovely thought regarding the pope ending Russia's war on Ukraine, I would remind her of what Joe Stalin said when advised of a statement by the then-pope: "How many battalions does the pope have?"
Stephen Cijka seems to think holding Teflon Don accountable for tax evasion, incitement of insurrection and stealing sensitive government documents (among other crimes) is a sign of the weakness of those of us who believe no one is above the law.
Quite the contrary, he also asserts the reporting Trump "skipped town early" as an example of media bias. Truth is that not one president since John Quincy Adams has refused to attend his successors' inauguration.
He goes on claiming there was insufficient time after the election to address claims of irregularities that might have changed the outcome. I guess he has forgotten the numerous claims made in courts across the country were roundly dismissed as having no merit. He might recall that the Texas attorney general offered a $1,000,000 reward to anyone who could prove voter fraud. One man in Pennsylvania did just that: He discovered a Republican-registered voter who also cast a ballot for his dead father. I'm not sure if the bounty was ever paid. He might also recall Rudy Giuliani's testimony in Arizona: "We have lots of theories, just no evidence."
Mr. Cijka concludes by stating he's not sure the issues we face would be the same if Trump had won, and mentions Ukraine — Trump would have given it to Putin — and gas prices would have gone up since they are not controlled by the president but by "market forces" — the greed of our corporate monopolies.
When can we get past these ahistorical and fact-less defenses of the indefensible?
