Dear Rutland residents:
Your help is needed! The Rutland Parks & Recreation Department is conducting a Citizen Survey to establish priorities for the future improvement of parks, facilities, programs and services offered!
We are aware the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the participation and scheduling of our programs, services and events; however, we ask you to take the past two years into consideration while taking this survey.
This survey will take approximately 5 to 8 minutes to complete, but each question is important. The time you invest in completing this survey will aid the Rutland area in taking a resident-driven approach to making decisions that will enrich the future of our community!
Nicole Adams
Rutland
