The table has been set for the Rutland Board of Aldermen to act, or not, on the reconsideration of fluoridation, a process that began in November 2021.
As a result of an opinion from City Attorney Bloomer and a hearing by the aldermanic Public Works Committee on Oct. 19, the situation appears to be as follows:
As reported by Public Works Committee Chair Chris Ettori, Bloomer has formally said the public works commissioner has full authority over the Water Department, including whether to fluoridate the drinking water. Bloomer has also said the aldermen can take away the commissioner’s authority with regard to fluoridation by passing an ordinance to that effect.
The commissioner may as well retain his authority to fluoridate the water if the board wants to continue fluoridation. If the board wants to end it, however, I would hope the aldermen would:
— Vote on an ordinance to end the commissioner’s authority to fluoridate the water, and
— Adopt some sort of a resolution to end fluoridation as soon as possible.
We know both actions would be subject to a mayoral veto, which could be overridden with seven votes.
As a practical matter, the easiest path to ending fluoridation might be a vote to not purchase more fluorosilicic acid in January, when the buy is scheduled. This would allow for the timely depletion of the fluoride on hand and avoid the necessity of disposing of a new shipment of fluoride, a hazardous waste product. Presumably, the mayor could veto that as well.
Not reordering would also save the cost of the fluoride purchase, about $7,500 for a two-year supply. Not buying more fluoride could happen without the measures suggested in items above. However, the ordinance and resolution would clarify the board’s intention to formally end fluoridation.
