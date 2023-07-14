We are in an unprecedented time with tragic events encircling us. As the city of Rutland reels from the death of Jessica Ebbighausen, the state is overwhelmed by water, mud and rocks that is creating devastation. We are reminded actions that unite and bind us together will be the force that is needed.

Last night’s vigil in front of the Rutland City Police Department brought people together in a way that reminded us of 2012 when we faced tragedy with the death of Carly Ferro. The two deaths, Carly and Jessica, will be linked forever because of the tremendous pain and suffering. Seeing former Chief Baker and former Mayor Chris Louras present, along with so many others who have participated in promoting the city, made it real.

