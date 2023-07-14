We are in an unprecedented time with tragic events encircling us. As the city of Rutland reels from the death of Jessica Ebbighausen, the state is overwhelmed by water, mud and rocks that is creating devastation. We are reminded actions that unite and bind us together will be the force that is needed.
Last night’s vigil in front of the Rutland City Police Department brought people together in a way that reminded us of 2012 when we faced tragedy with the death of Carly Ferro. The two deaths, Carly and Jessica, will be linked forever because of the tremendous pain and suffering. Seeing former Chief Baker and former Mayor Chris Louras present, along with so many others who have participated in promoting the city, made it real.
First responders, from some of the hardest hit communities by our current floods, came to support Rutland and its officers. The outpouring of sympathy and succor was evident in the very large turnout. Inside the police department, the 9/11 flag on display along with Jessica’s remains was an emotional reminder that we are part of a greater story. One that reinforces the need to honor and respect our police department and all of our first responders.
A large crowd gathered Wednesday evening in front of the police station early and stayed well beyond the program for the vigil. Heartfelt words of comfort, followed by music that promoted courage, unity and brotherhood, lingered in the crowd long after the main event. The reluctance to leave was evidence that we have a community deeply committed to healing.
The greatest strength we have will be when we join together to promote our strengths and recognize that promises filled with hope foreshadow a vibrant city.