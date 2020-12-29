Over many years, the Rutland Free Library has stood central to my trips to and through Rutland. I’ve carried hundreds of pounds of art books out of its doors. Its location just off the main artery of Route 7 made the visit easy, even possible, as part of a long commute at the end of a day teaching.
In recent years, the Nellie Grimm Fox Room, with its elegant, encompassing and accommodating space, is the place where important ideas and moments have been shared by the curious, those who want to hear fine music, learn about scientific theories or social movements – a place to learn, to teach, express and commune. These events are so important to the vitality of our community. The immense windows with their welcoming light and gracious dimensions embrace it all. How can it feel intimate? But, it does.
My own favorite memories are of playing the Steinway grand piano. It likes the attention and vibration, even needs it. I need it, too. It has given me many soothing, some exciting and always therapeutic hours: Unforgettable, invaluable.
Those are my main and somewhat selfish reasons for hoping the Library Board reconsiders its decision to move the library out of downtown and away from the nucleus we are all hoping will experience a revival. There are so many reasons to protect and develop this city core, among them building community, a walking culture and the health of our downtown and our own mental and physical health. This decision has big implications. More public input will add valuable perspectives and help toward making the best decision possible for the community and the future.
Julie Fredette
North Chittenden
[thumbup]. Well said Julie. We concur as Long time Rutland city residents and patrons of our Rutland city library.
Bill and Geraldine Burke
