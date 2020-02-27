A friend received an absentee ballot asking for approval of $58,792,157 for Rutland City schools on this year's ballot. This is $4,012,963 more than the $54,779,157 approved last year (Rutland City report page 60), a 7.3% increase over this year. The ballot says this new budget represents spending of $15,927 "per equalized pupil."  This number is very misleading.
 
The 2018-2019 Rutland City Report states (page 59) that city schools had 2,204 students enrolled in the 2018-2019 school year. Dividing $58,792,157 requested for next year by 2,204 students total in schools last year, gives $26,675.20 requested to be spent by Rutland City for each student enrolled in our schools. Even if Rutland City is getting parts of our school budget from state and federal money, this is too much spending for each student. 
 
There has been no reporting in the Herald on this budget, on the reason for such excessive spending, or for a $4,012,963 increase in this ballot over this year's budget. The school board has been silent. Why has there been no public discussion? Apparently, the school board hopes to sneak this budget by city voters. I will vote "no" on this school budget ballot item.
 
Tony Merchand

Rutland

Editor's Note: The Herald published a story about the Rutland City Public Schools budget online on Jan. 14 and in its Jan. 15 print edition.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.