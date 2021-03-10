Very much appreciate your editorial about civics classes from March 5. I get so irritated by the current emphasis on STEM and jobs via education — yeah, know a lot of tech, get a good job and then know nothing about values or history or why we do things the way we do or other people in the world, etc. Thanks for writing.
Michele Clark
Plainfield
