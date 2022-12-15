Dec. 15 was Bill of Rights Day, marking 231 years since the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution were ratified. The Bill of Rights protects some of the most basic freedoms we enjoy as Americans.
While Bill of Rights Day may not be widely commemorated throughout the United States, there is a simple way to honor the occasion: Thank your local civics and history teachers. They have some of the most important — and often underappreciated — jobs in our country today.
At the Bill of Rights Institute, we work with more than 60,000 civics and history teachers nationwide. These teachers help students examine the story of America and understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens. In civics classes, students are learning how our government functions, the skills of good citizenship, how to solve problems in their communities, and how to resolve differences through civil discourse. Civics education is essential both for the current function and future of our country.
So, whether you knew about Bill of Rights Day or not, take a moment today to honor our civics and history teachers. Their work matters — and they’ve earned it.
The author is president/CEO, Bill of Rights Institute.
