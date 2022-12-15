Dec. 15 was Bill of Rights Day, marking 231 years since the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution were ratified. The Bill of Rights protects some of the most basic freedoms we enjoy as Americans.

While Bill of Rights Day may not be widely commemorated throughout the United States, there is a simple way to honor the occasion: Thank your local civics and history teachers. They have some of the most important — and often underappreciated — jobs in our country today.

