Vermont civics teachers are essential for our future.
As America celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8-12, we should acknowledge the vital work of Vermont civics teachers. If we hope to build a more civil, less divided country, civics teachers have an important role to play.
At the Bill of Rights Institute, we work with more than 70,000 civics and history teachers, including many in Vermont. Civics teachers, perhaps more than anyone else, are working in the middle of our national divide. Division and polarization have surfaced at contentious school board meetings, in bitter fights over curricula, and even among students influenced by divisive rhetoric. A 2022 FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos survey found Americans rated polarization as a top concern, outpacing issues like immigration, health care and unemployment.
But civics education offers powerful tools, in addition to helping students develop foundational knowledge about our country. Civics teachers equip students with lifelong citizenship skills, including the ability to engage civilly with people who hold different viewpoints. They teach students to think critically, consider issues from diverse perspectives, and work with their community neighbors to solve problems.
We need our civics teachers now more than ever. They deserve our gratitude this week and every week.
The author is president/CEO of the Bill of Rights Institute.
