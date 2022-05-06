On the impending demise of Roe v. Wade, it depends on whose ox is being gored, doesn't it?
For the past half-year, I've been trying to get Democrats and others in Vermont to question the widely disparate and inferior treatment of persons with disabilities regarding adult guardianship in light of Vermont Constitution's common benefits clause and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
But it seems this problem is way too hot for them to even countenance because fixing the problem would upset the status quo at Judiciary, DAIL and the Legislature itself. Individuals and organizations one would normally think would champion reform on this topic have their collective heads buried in the concrete.
It's a funny thing about civil rights, ignore the rights of one group and see how quickly rights that more directly affect you begin to disappear.
David Searles
Rutland City
