Oh, how I envy those of you who are able to turn on your tap in the kitchen and draw a cool glass of water during these hot, humid days of summer. My fondest wish at this point would be I am somehow in the near future able to also have that joy.
But, alas, I live in Clarendon, where we are forced to sustain ourselves on bottled water as consequence of the pollution of our wells by agencies of our government. This condition has lasted for years.
And during the past few weeks, we have not even received reliable delivery of safe drinkable water, which the state is supposed to supply, forcing us to depend on relatives or friends, or the old dependable pipe running out alongside the Creek Road. Maybe someone in government can explain why?
I contacted State Sen. Cheryl Hooker and to her credit, she called the state and made inquiries. Representatives from the state called my family June 28 to assure us water delivery would be made on June 29. The time of this message is 5 p.m. June 29, and we as yet have no water.
If you have fresh, potable water coming from your tap, be grateful — and happy you don't live in my area of Clarendon.
Norman Coote
Clarendon
