My opponent for Rutland Town’s House of Representatives seat doth protest too much. He missed the point regarding my concerns over the abrupt closure of Thomas Dairy, a 99-year-old Rutland Town family business that employed 30 people.
My opponent says he knew nothing of the dairy’s plight, even though the owners received federal COVID-19 financial assistance through the state. As VtDigger reported, “The business struggled to survive, in spite of landing federal money through the Payroll Protection Program and some revenue from the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program. ‘Those ended for us this summer,’” said co-owner Abbey Thomas. “And despite the shutdown announcement, Abbey Thomas said, ‘I’m still hoping and praying for a miracle.’”
But miracles are hard to come by when lawmakers fail to ask questions. Now, we wait to see how the face of Rutland Town changes as the dairy owners prepare to sell 200 acres of scenic farmland along Route 7.
As soon as COVID-19 hit in March, I would have contacted all Rutland Town businesses and residents to determine how much federal and state financial assistance they needed and when. I would have informed town government officials. I would have asked the Legislature for more federal financial assistance for Rutland Town, pleading our case from the floor. I would have communicated continuously.
If elected, my first order of business will be: To create a “financial needs inventory” of all town businesses and residents. I will present that list to the Legislature and update the inventory every 30 days, giving us a real-time picture of local financial needs.
In this devastating COVID-19 era, I will represent all Town residents and business owners — Republicans, Independents, and Democrats. I will ask important questions and pursue remedies. I will aggressively help local businesses to survive. You have my word.
Barbara Noyes Pulling
Rutland Town
Editor's note: This letter is a rebuttal. Our policy, which can be viewed on our website, is not to allow campaigns to use this space for personal or political attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.