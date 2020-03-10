To the community members of Rutland Town:
I would like to take this opportunity to extend my deepest gratitude to you. This election year was the most exciting and humbling experience for me and my family. Your love and support during this time was overwhelming and proved to me that this town is made up of some of the best and most talented people around.
I would like to thank Green Screen Graphics for making my campaign stand out. The signs and rack cards were beyond my expectations. Thank you to the Rutland Herald for the continuous coverage. A big ‘thank you’ goes out to Larry Dellveneri and Bill Bauer for allowing me to be their sidekick for several days at the Transfer Station. I truly enjoyed myself! I’d also like to thank the Rutland Post Office for their courteous and attentive customer service.
Lastly, to my family, friends and acquaintances who worked above and beyond for my campaign, I thank you. Your support means everything! I am eager to pay it forward and to serve the town in this capacity. Please make sure to stop in Town Hall to say hello. I give you my word that I will work hard for you and the town to ensure this community remains top notch!
Kari Clark
Rutland Town Clerk and Treasurer
