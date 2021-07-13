As the recent heat wave has demonstrated, the climate crisis must be addressed.
This was the first major heat wave of this year and comes after the summer of 2020, where we experienced three separate record-breaking heatwaves between June and July. It is no secret Vermont and the rest of the country is heating up — action must be taken to protect our environment and our state.
Fortunately, President Biden’s American Jobs Plan allows us to do just that, offering significant funding to explore green infrastructure projects that spur divestment from fossil fuels and provide energy from clean and sustainable sources. Vermont must put some of this funding to good use and develop green infrastructure right here. It could be the difference in keeping our communities safe from extreme weather and climate conditions in the future.
Clean energy projects bring a host of benefits, from adding cleaner resources to our energy grid to creating thousands of jobs. As we continue to recover and rebuild, clean energy and other green infrastructure projects can help get Vermonters back on their feet, providing critical employment opportunities, high-paying jobs and increased revenue in the local communities where they are built.
If we are looking for ways to both jumpstart our economy and save our planet, then look no further than clean energy. Investment in green infrastructure in this space and others will lead Vermont into a new era: one that prioritizes our planet and people.
Michelle Fay
St. Johnsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.