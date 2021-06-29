A greener future is in our grasp — but only if we act quickly.
As the climate crisis intensifies across the country, Vermont and other New England states are at a high risk of experiencing its effects. From severe drought to increasing temperatures, many of the industries and communities that populate Vermont are threatened by the changes the climate crisis may bring.
Fortunately, the White House has a solution: invest in green infrastructure and clean energy.
President Biden’s American Jobs Plan calls for $100 million to help modernize and weatherize our nation’s energy infrastructure in the hopes of reaching a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2050. In Vermont, we should secure some of this funding and develop green infrastructure projects that not only help the White House achieve this milestone, but also expand our energy portfolio and add clean resources to our grid.
Clean energy initiatives harness power from sources like hydro, solar and wind, offering a much more environmentally safe alternative to oil and gas, which we have long used to heat up our homes, offices and other buildings. They also cost far less, meaning Vermonters — who currently have some of the highest energy bills in the country — would see more money in their paychecks each month.
If we are to meet the White House’s goals and transition into a more climate-friendly era, then Vermont will need to embrace clean energy — it is a solution that not only helps our environment but creates jobs.
Anne Watson
Montpelier
The writer is the mayor of Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.