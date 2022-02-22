There are many things we’d love to leave our children and future generations, but of all those wonderful things, a healthy place for them to raise children of their own might be the most important. Unfortunately today, we’re still using fuels that pollute the air in our children’s lungs and the water in their cups. That is changing our climate and with it, many things we and those we will depend upon, for the future.
So we should ask ourselves, “what do we want to work for and be remembered for?” We can leave our children and future generations a land where the air is clean and the water is safe. By increasing the use and production of the safe sources of sustainable energy we have now, like wind and solar, we can be proud of what we have created for generations to come and receive a happy surprise when we open our energy bills — the choice is ours to make for a clean energy future. Let’s make it now!
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
