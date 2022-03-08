I just read a recent op-ed on the Clean Heat Standard.
I am 76, married, a Vietnam veteran, and was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017.
I built our house with locally sourced lumber in 1972, heated with wood stove, wood hot air furnace, a wood-fired boiler and radiant heat, and finally, a oil-fired boiler in 2017 when our wood boiler failed, and I was unable to fire the wood boiler because of Parkinson's.
My question is, what do I do next?
CHS is designed to make oil heat too expensive. Do I cut down our sugar lot to make room for solar panels to generate electricity for the electric heat exchangers and EV car chargers?
We have replaced all windows five years ago, added insulation to walls, attic, ceiling and basement.
We have an extensive veggie garden and use a lot of Foster Bros. bagged manure for fertilizer. Where will we get the manure to use in our garden if the diary farmers are forced out of business, the fuel to farm is too expensive, or plastic bags to put the composted manure in?
The Wallingford Energy Plan shows our maple sugar lot to be a good site for a solar array. Are tourists going to enjoy viewing a hillside of solar panels, or the fall foliage of maples?
Where will we find the extra money to pay for expensive fuel, rising electric rates, or expensive upgrades since we have limited income?
We ask these questions because of the affordability of a lot of these plans.
We currently have 4,000 maples tapped. We manage the woods for wildlife and maple sap as recommended by VTMSA and are enrolled in the Vermont Current Use program
Thomas J. Miner
East Wallingford
